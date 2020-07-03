Katy Keene: Cancelled by The CW But Season Two May Still Happen

The CW isn’t keen on giving Katy Keene a second season. The smallest network has cancelled the drama series after one season of 13 episodes.

A spin-off of Riverdale, the series revolves around four creative twenty-somethings as they make their way in New York City — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and mysterious “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Julia Chan).

The first season of Katy Keene averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 480,000 viewers. Though other shows have had low numbers, The CW isn’t giving Kate Keene a second chance to improve its viewership. It is the only CW series of the 2019-20 season (other than those that were in their final seasons) to not receive a renewal.

However, Warner Bros. Television (the studio that produces the series), plans to shop the series elsewhere. According to Deadline, the cast’s options were extended for a month, until July 31st, while The CW decided the show’s fate. Now that the series has been officially cancelled, the studio will try to find a new home and close a deal this month. HBO Max, which carries the first season episodes, is considered to be a real possibility.

