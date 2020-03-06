Katy Keene: Season One Ratings

Riverdale is in its fourth season and it’s already been renewed for a fifth year) on The CW. Meanwhile, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is in its second season on Netflix. Is there room for another Archie-related TV series? Will Katy Keene be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

Based on characters from Archie Comics, the Katy Keene TV show stars Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Katherine LaNasa, Julia Chan, Jonny Beauchamp, Lucien Laviscount, Zane Holtz, and Camille Hyde. It revolves around four creative twenty-somethings as they make their way in New York City — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Beauchamp), and mysterious “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Chan). As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they find more than just a career in the big city. They also find long-lasting friendships.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

