Katy Keene: Season One Viewer Votes

Katy Keene TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Will Josie return to Riverdale after the first season of the Katy Keene TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Katy Keene is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Katy Keene here.

A drama on The CW, the Katy Keene TV show stars Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Katherine LaNasa, Julia Chan, Jonny Beauchamp, Lucien Laviscount, Zane Holtz, and Camille Hyde. It revolves around four creative twenty-somethings as they make their way in New York City — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Beauchamp), and mysterious “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Chan). As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they find more than just a career in the big city. They also find long-lasting friendships.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Katy Keene TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Katy Keene should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Watched the first episode and like it so far. I have always loved Lucy Hale, she is a very talented young lady. I started watching Pretty Little Liars because I was already a Holly Marie Combs fan. It made me an even bigger fan of Lucy Hale. I also watched Lucy in Privileged. I’ve seen most of the movies she has done. I really enjoyed her hosting with Ryan Seacrest on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve! I have seen her on there since 2016, but I loved her being with Ryan in New York better than in LA. I… Read more »

February 10, 2020 12:52 pm
I really like this show so far!

February 9, 2020 7:57 pm
