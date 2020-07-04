Menu

Katy Keene: CW Series Creator and Cast React to Cancellation

by Regina Avalos,

Katy Keene TV show on The CW: (canceled or renewed?)

Katy Keene has been canceled, and the cast has now reacted to the news on social media. Lucy Hale was emotion in a video on her Instagram, per Deadline.

Check out her post about The CW series below.

She was not the only one to react to the news on social media. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also shared his reaction to the cancellation. Check out his post below.

There is still hope for the series. Katy Keene could land on another network.

What do you think? Were you sad this show was canceled?


