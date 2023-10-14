Raid the Cage: Season One Ratings

The Raid the Cage game show on CBS is based on an Israeli format that has been recreated in 17 countries around the world. Some have had long runs while others have ended after just one season. How will this American version perform in the ratings? Will Raid the Cage be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A game show, the Raid the Cage TV series is hosted by Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mai. In each episode, two teams of two face off in rounds of grab-and-go and collect as many prizes from the Cage before their time runs out and the doors close. Without a timer, they run the risk of getting locked in and losing everything. Correctly answering trivia questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes ranging from trips to electronics and even a new car. After three rounds, the team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they grabbed and plays the final round to try and “Beat the Cage” for the biggest prizes of the night.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/13 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

