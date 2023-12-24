Raid the Cage: CBS Sets Premiere Date for Final Three Episodes of the Season

Raid the Cage is making a move for its final three episodes. The series is moving from Friday night to Wednesday night, starting January 3rd. The season finale is set for January 17th.

Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mai host the game show, where two teams try to grab as much as possible from the cage. CBS revealed more about the Raid the Cage in a press release.

“Get in, get out, get rich! Actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr. hosts and executive produces the action-packed new game show where strategy, teamwork and nerve are key to winning big. In the series, co-hosted by Emmy winner Jeannie Mai, two teams of two face off to grab-and-go prizes from the “cage” before their time runs out and the doors close. Correctly answering trivia questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes ranging from cool trips to electronics and even a new car! After three lively rounds, the team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they grabbed and plays the final round to try and “beat the cage” for an even bigger cash prize. RAID THE CAGE airs Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.”

