The Late Late Show with James Corden: CBS Sets Date for Final Episode and Primetime Special

The Late Late Show with James Corden is ending this spring. CBS announced that the late-night series will end on April 27th, and viewers will see a primetime special ahead of its final episode later that night. Tom Cruise will return to join Corden for a sketch set to air during the special.

CBS revealed more about the end of the series in a press release.

“CBS will celebrate the incredible groundbreaking impact James Corden has made on late night television with a primetime special, THE LAST LAST LATE LATE SHOW, Thursday, April 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) ahead of the final broadcast of THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN that night (12:37-1:37 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +*.

Global superstar Tom Cruise is reuniting with Corden for one final, over-the-top sketch to air during the primetime special. Cruise has previously joined Corden on THE LATE LATE SHOW for huge, daredevil segments including piloting fighter jets and skydiving. Now the tables are turned as Corden has Cruise take part in an epic musical performance during “The Lion King” at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood. Additional details for the special will be announced in coming weeks along with many more megastars joining Corden during the final two months of THE LATE LATE SHOW for chat and popular recurring segments like Carpool Karaoke, Crosswalk the Musical, Take a Break and more!

Since Corden took over as host of THE LATE LATE SHOW on March 23, 2015, the series has been nominated for 27 Emmy Awards, including “Outstanding Variety Talk Series” in four consecutive years. The show has earned seven Emmy Award wins for “Outstanding Variety Special – Pre-Recorded” for “Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live from Liverpool” (2019), “Outstanding Interactive Program” (2016), “Outstanding Variety Special” for “The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special” (2016 and 2017) and “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” and “Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” for “James Corden’s Next James Corden” in 2018.

THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN has been a pioneer in the late night digital space boasting five of the 10 most watched late night clips currently available on YouTube, including “Adele Carpool Karaoke” (259 million views), “One Direction Carpool Karaoke” (194 million views) and “Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke” (158 million views). The series has amassed over 45 million followers/subscribers across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

As a thank you to the fans, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN will increase the audience size during the final months to accommodate those who want to attend a taping before the popular late night series wraps. Fans can go to 1iota.com for ticket information.

Additionally, the Paley Center for Media will celebrate the final season of THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN with fans at this year’s PaleyFest LA on Sunday, April 2 at 7:00 PM.

THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN airs weeknights (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The show is produced by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”