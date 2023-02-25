The Santa Clauses: Season Two; Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family) Joins Disney+ Series as Mad Santa

The Santa Clauses is adding a big name for season two. Eric Stonestreet, from Modern Family, is joining the series as Mad Santa. Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Austin Kane, and Devin Bright will return for season two, but it is not known when the series will return to the small screen. A premiere date will be announced at a later date.

Disney+ revealed more about Stonestreet joining the holiday series in a press release.

“Disney+ announced today that Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) will join the cast of the Disney+ Original series “The Santa Clauses” as Mad Santa. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, and is now in production on its second season. Season one of “The Santa Clauses,” which debuted Nov. 16, 2022, was a Top 5 most-watched original series on Disney+ by hour streamed during its Season’s Streaming campaign (Nov. 3-Dec. 31). In the second season, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Calvin to eventually take over the “family business” as Santa Claus. Eric Stonestreet stars as Magnus Antas (aka the Mad Santa), who reigned during the 14th century and is now returning to try and take down Scott Calvin and reclaim the North Pole. Disney Legend Tim Allen will executive produce and continue to reprise the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin. Also returning as series regulars in season two are Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, and Devin Bright as Santa’s elf bestie Noel. Matilda Lawler will reprise her role of Santa’s chief of staff, Betty, as a recurring guest star. Additional guest stars include newcomer Marta Kessler as Olga, a surly, take-no-prisoners gnome who doesn’t understand “feelings” and “empathy” and sidekick to Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa, along with returning guest stars Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch. Alongside Allen, award-winning Jack Burditt (“30 Rock,” “Modern Family,” “Frasier,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) will continue as executive producer and showrunner. Kevin Hench (“Last Man Standing”), Richard Baker (“Last Man Standing,” “The Santa Clause,” “The Santa Clause 2”) and Rick Messina (“Last Man Standing,” “The Santa Clause,” “The Santa Clause 2”) will serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.”

