The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Disney+ Announces Premiere Date for Revival Series

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder has a premiere date. Disney+ set a date in February for the revival series. Starring Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, and Alisa Reyes, the series will follow Penny Proud and her family.

Disney+ revealed more about the revival series in a press release.

“Disney+ announced today the February 23 premiere date for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the highly-anticipated revival of the groundbreaking Disney Channel series, “The Proud Family.” Featuring an all-star celebrity cast, new episodes will debut Wednesdays on the streaming platform. Along with the premiere date, Disney+ revealed the official series trailer during this morning’s Television Critics Association virtual press tour.

Lauded television and film composer, songwriter and producer Kurt Farquhar, who wrote and composed “The Proud Family” theme song, returns as series songwriter and composer for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Preserving the lyrics and melody of the iconic and beloved original theme song, Farquhar reimagined a contemporary version for the revival, performed by rising R&B star Joyce Wrice. A new behind-the-scenes music featurette with a sneak peek of the updated song was released today:

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will pick up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be “The Proud Family” without Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.

Cast members reprising their roles from the original series are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross, Marcus T. Paulk as Myron, Aldis Hodge as Frankie, Aries Spears as Wizard Kelly, Cree Summer as Peabo, Patricia Belcher as Principal Hightower and Kevin Michael Richardson as Dr. Payne.

Recurring new voices are: Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, rapper Artist “A Boogie” Dubose as Francis “KG” Leibowitz-Jenkins, EJ Johnson as Michael Collins, Asante Blackk as Kareem, Bresha Webb as CeCe, and Aiden Dodson as BeBe.

Guest cast includes: Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr, Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Roker, Bretman Rock, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Dominique Dawes, Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, D.C. Young Fly, Kid Capri, Art Evans, Arturo Castro, Ashton Sanders, Dominique Fishback, Jeremy O. Harris, Karrie Martin, Logan Browning and Princess Nokia.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder brand extensions will include a cross-category product line of apparel, home, stationery, toys and Funko Pop! collectibles exclusively at Target timed to the series launch. Additionally, the complete library of the original series will be available on digital February 15 and DVD March 15; a new storybook from Disney Press, “It All Started with an Orange Basketball,” is coming soon; and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder digital soundtrack will be available later this year on Walt Disney Records.

From Disney Television Animation, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is executive-produced by Bruce W. Smith (“The Princess and the Frog”) and Ralph Farquhar (Moesha), both of whom led the original series. Calvin Brown, Jr. (Moesha) is co-executive producer, Jan Hirota (Big Hero 6 The Series) is producer, and Eastwood Wong (Carmen Sandiego) is art director.

All seasons of The Proud Family, which debuted on Disney Channel in 2001 and is still beloved for its characters, multilayered humor, and inclusive messages and stories, are currently available on Disney+.”