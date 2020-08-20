The Right Stuff: Disney+ Releases Trailer, Premiere Date for Astronaut Drama Series

“Americans love stories.” Disney+ just released a new trailer and the premiere date for their new TV show, The Right Stuff.

Based on the book by Tom Wolfe, the miniseries “takes a clear-eyed look at what would become America’s first ‘reality show,’ as ambitious astronauts and their families become instant celebrities in a competition that could kill them or make them immortal.” The cast includes Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, Aaron Staton, James Lafferty, Micah Stock, and Michael Trotter.

The Right Stuff premieres on Disney+ on October 9th.

Take a sneak peek below:

What do you think? Are you interested in NASA history? Will you watch The Right Stuff?