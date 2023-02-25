Dead Boy Detectives: DC Drama Series from Greg Berlanti Moves from HBO Max to Netflix

Dead Boy Detectives has a new home. The series will air on Netflix after HBO Max dropped the DC drama. Greg Berlanti is behind the series based on the comics from Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner.

Viewers saw the three characters known as the Dead Boy Detectives appear in season three of Doom Patrol. That series was canceled with season four ending the series on HBO Max. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Dead Boy Detectives would not air on their service until 2024. That is what caused the move to Netflix.

Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant) and Beth Schwartz (Arrow) will act as showrunners for the DC series. Starring George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, and Kassius Nelson, the series will follow “dead British teenagers Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland in a series that is described as ‘a fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief and death through the lens of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland … and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace. It’s a lot like a vintage detective series — only darker and on acid.’”

A premiere date for Dead Boy Detectives will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this DC drama on Netflix?