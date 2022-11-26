You: Season Four; Netflix Moves Up Return Dates for Psychological Thriller Series

You is returning sooner than originally planned. Fans will see the first half of season four on February 10th. The second half will arrive a month later on March 10th. The series was originally set to return on February 23rd.

Starring Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Marienne Bellamy, Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers, the series follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley) as he commits murder after murder.

Netflix revealed the early return date on Twitter. Check out that post below.

Emotional baggage for Jonathan Moore is waiting at the claim. Part 1 lands early in London on February 9 and Part 2 follows on March 9. Only on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/0jZyiriKtd — YOU (@YouNetflix) November 24, 2022

