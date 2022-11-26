Menu

You: Season Four; Netflix Moves Up Return Dates for Psychological Thriller Series

by Regina Avalos,

You TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

You is returning sooner than originally planned. Fans will see the first half of season four on February 10th. The second half will arrive a month later on March 10th. The series was originally set to return on February 23rd.

Starring Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Marienne Bellamy, Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers, the series follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley) as he commits murder after murder.

Netflix revealed the early return date on Twitter. Check out that post below.

