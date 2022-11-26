Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Still Up: Apple TV+ to Release British Comedy Series About Insomniacs

by Regina Avalos,

Still Up TV show on Apple TV+

(Photos by Britanny Gill/Tom Wood)

Still Up is headed to Apple TV+. The show stars Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor) and Craig Roberts (Red Oaks) (above), as well as Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners). The rest of the cast includes Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston, Rich Fulcher, and Sam Spiro. The comedy series is executive produced by Paul Schlesinger (Boomers) and Phil Clarke (I May Destroy You).

Deadline revealed more about the plot of the Apple TV+ series:

Still Up follows the exploits of Lisa (Thomas), an impulsive and free-spirited aspiring illustrator whose questions over her daughter’s future start keeping her up at night, and the socially anxious yet gifted journalist Danny, played by Roberts. The pair have no secrets, except their feelings for each other, and while the world sleeps they spend their long nights talking despite never meeting.

The series is currently filming in London and a premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Still Up on Apple TV+?

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x