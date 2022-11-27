Menu

Friday TV Ratings: Frosty the Snowman, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Scooby-Doo Where Are You Now!, NCAA Football, Friday Night Smackdown

Published:

Frosty the Snowman

Friday, November 25, 2022 ratingsNew episodes: (none). Specials: Frosty the Snowman, Frosty Returns, Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!, A Christmas Proposal, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and Trolls Holiday in HarmonySports: WWE Friday Night Smackdown and College Football: Florida at Florida StateReruns: Dateline NBC.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

