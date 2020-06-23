Cobra Kai: Season Three; Karate Kid Sequel Series Moves to Netflix

Cobra Kai has officially been saved after being canceled by YouTube TV. The series now has a new home for its third season and possibly beyond. Netflix has saved the Ralph Macchio series from the grim reaper.

“Netflix announced it is the new home to Cobra Kai, the series continuation of the iconic The Karate Kid film franchise from Sony Pictures Television. The film’s stars, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their star-making roles in the series along with Martin Kove as sensei John Kreese.

Under the terms of the deal, the first two seasons of Sony Pictures Television’s Cobra Kai will premiere on Netflix this year, with an all-new third season to follow.

Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.

The acclaimed and much-talked-about Cobra Kai was named 2018’s Best Drama by Rotten Tomatoes, earning a rare 100% Fresh rating for its first season. It has received two Emmy nominations.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Heald is the writer behind the cult classic Hot Tub Time Machine franchise, while Hurwitz & Schlossberg created the successful Harold & Kumar film series, wrote and directed the global box office success American Reunion, and produced 2018’s hit comedy Blockers. Together, the trio conceived of this new Karate Kid storyline that picks-up decades after the original film ends. James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Macchio and Zabka serving as co-executive producers.

Executive Producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg: “Making Cobra Kai has been a dream come true for us since day one. We are thankful for the tireless dedication of Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell, Jason Clodfelter, Karen Tatevosian, and all our partners at Sony for finding us a new home where we can not only continue the series, but also explore opportunities to further expand The Karate Kid universe. We are beyond excited to join our new partners at Netflix and look forward to the show reaching the massive global audience who loves this franchise as much as we do.”

Brian Wright, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix: “The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat. The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world.”

Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television: “We are so proud of Cobra Kai and are overwhelmed by the massive fan response to the series. Josh, Jon, Hayden, Ralph, William and the entire cast have done such a brilliant job with this sensational series and the huge audience reaction and sentiment for it is a testament to that. We are very thankful to our partners at Netflix and couldn’t be more elated that they have become the new home for this epic saga.”