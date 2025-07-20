Law & Order: Season 25; Mehcad Brooks Leaves NBC Series Ahead of 2025-26

Law & Order is losing another series regular. According to Deadline, Mehcad Brooks is leaving the NBC series ahead of its upcoming 25th season.

He joined the series in 2022, following Anthony Anderson’s departure, as Detective Jalen Shaw. Someone to fill the shoes of a new detective on the team is already being searched for.

Reid Scott, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Tony Goldwyn also star in the Dick Wolf crime drama, and they will all return for season 25.

Law & Order returns this fall to NBC.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the new season of Law & Order this fall?