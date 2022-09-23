Law & Order: Season 23 — Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

DA Jack McCoy is as tough as ever. Has the Law & Order TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 23rd season on NBC?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Law & Order TV show stars Sam Waterston, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Mehcad Brooks. Set in New York City, stories follow the police who investigate crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders. The characters include District Attorney Jack McCoy (Waterson), Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Odelya), Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Dancy), Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Manheim), Detective Frank Cosgrove (Donovan), and Junior Detective Jalen Shaw (Brooks). Stories are often based on real cases and episodes are split between a criminal investigation and the trial that follows.



Season 22 Ratings

The 22nd season of Law & Order averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.690 million viewers. Compared to season 21, that’s up by 22% in the demo and up by 9% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Law & Order stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 23, 2022, Law & Order has not been cancelled or renewed for a 23rd season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Law & Order for season 23? This show was cancelled back in 2010, only to be revived 11 years later. The network has built a whole night’s schedule around the Law & Order franchise, and all of those shows perform well in the ratings. I’m sure this series will be renewed for a 23rd season and beyond. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Law & Order cancellation or renewal news.



