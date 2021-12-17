Law & Order: Season 21; Sam Waterson Returns as DA Jack McCoy for NBC Series Revival

Another familiar face is returning for the revival of Law & Order on NBC. Sam Waterston has signed on to rejoin the series as District Attorney Jack McCoy, a role he played on the original run for 17 seasons.

Creator Dick Wolf said the following about Waterston joining the NBC series revival:

“Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure. Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law. He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90. With both Sam and Anthony (Anderson) returning, it shows that the 21st season is merely a continuation of where we left off.”

Waterston is not the only new addition to the cast. Per Deadline, Odelya Halevi has joined the cast as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun. She joins Jeffrey Donovan, Hugh Dancy, Camryn Manheim, and Anthony Anderson.

Law & Order returns to NBC on February 24th.

