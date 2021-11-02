Law & Order: Season 21; Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) to Star in NBC Series Revival

The Law & Order revival on NBC has one of its leads. Jeffrey Donovan, best known for his role on Burn Notice, has been cast as an NYPD detective, per Deadline. No other details were revealed about his role, and there will be more additions to the cast forthcoming. Word has it that former stars Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson have been in talks to return to the series and franchise.

It was announced earlier this fall that the series would return to NBC after a decade away. Law & Order will once again follow “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders”.

It seems likely to join Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime on the peacock network’s Thursday night schedule. A launch date has not been revealed.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Donovan on Law & Order? Do you plan to watch the revival on NBC?