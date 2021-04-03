Law & Order: Organized Crime: Three Join NBC Spin-Off Series

Law & Order: Organized Crime kicked off in a big way on NBC earlier this week, and it has now been reported that three more actors have joined the cast. Nicky Torchia, Michael Rivera, and Ibrahim Renno are joining Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor, and Danielle Moné Truitt in the police drama.

The NBC drama follows the return of Elliot Stabler (Meloni, above) to the NYPD after a huge personal loss. Per Deadline, the following was revealed about the roles of the three additions to Law & Order: Organized Crime:

“Torchia will play Eli Stabler, the son of Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. Rivera will portray Detective Diego Morales, and. Renno will play Izak Bekher.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime will continue to air on Thursday nights on NBC.

