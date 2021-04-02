Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 1, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger.

TV show description:

A police procedural series that’s a spin-off of the long-running Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show, the Law & Order: Organized Crime series was created by Dick Wolf.

For 12 seasons of SVU, NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler (Meloni) worked for Manhattan’s 16th Precinct, which investigates sex crimes, and was partnered with Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). He is a former Marine, a practicing Catholic, and a married father of five. After being put on administrative leave, following a shooting, Stabler retired from the force rather than having to endure a psychiatric evaluation and anger management training.

In the spin-off, Stabler returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime following the loss of his wife, Kathy, in a car bomb that was meant for him. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning.

Stabler aims to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Other characters in the series include Richard Wheatley (McDermott), Angela Wheatley (Taylor), Ayanna Bell (Truitt), and Jet Sloomaekers (Seiger).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Law & Order: Organized Crime TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?