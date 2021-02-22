Law & Order: Organized Crime: Five Join NBC Spin-Off Series

Law & Order: Organized Crime has added one series regular and four recurring members to its cast. The new Law & Order spin-off, which features Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler as he returns to the NYPD, will arrive on NBC on April 1st following an episode of Law & Order: SVU.

Ainsley Seiger has joined Meloni, Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor, and Danielle Moné Truitt as a series regular. Charlotte Sullivan, Nick Creegan, Ben Chase, and Jaylin Fletcher are all set to recur on the NBC crime drama.

No details were revealed about any of their roles. It was reported by Deadline that this is Seiger’s first television role. Check out the actress set to appear on Law & Order: Organized Crime below.

The drama, now filming in New York after a brief pause earlier this month due to a positive Covid test, will premiere April 1 at 10 PM as part of a crossover with Law & Order: #SVU at 9 PM that same night https://t.co/N2IJ1xK49N — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 19, 2021

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the new Law & Order: Organized Crime TV series on NBC?