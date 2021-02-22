I Hate Suzie: Season Two Renewal for Sky and HBO Max Series

Get ready for even more of the life of Suzie Pickles (Billie Piper) in I Hate Suzie. The series has been renewed for a second season by Sky TV with HBO Max continuing as the streaming home for the comedy series. Leila Farzad, Daniel Ings, and Nathaniel Martello-White also star in this series. The series was released in the United States on HBO Max in November 2020.

HBO Max revealed the following about the plot of I Hate Suzie in a press release:

“I Hate Suzie is a bold, bracing, original dramedy about the moment in life when the mask slips, asking if any of us can survive being well and truly ‘known’. Suzie Pickles (Piper), has her life upended when she is hacked and pictures of her emerge in an extremely compromising position.”

Check out the announcement from Sky TV below.

We are so excited to continue the journey of Suzie Pickles. Filming starts in 2022. More news to come (our lips are sealed until then) @billiepiper @lucyprebblish @knighthallagent https://t.co/LWFrGKoiUG pic.twitter.com/OfiolblDMd — Sky TV (@skytv) February 19, 2021

Viewers will have a bit of a wait for season two, however, since production on the new episodes will not begin until 2022.

