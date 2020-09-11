Vulture Watch

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, Raised by Wolves was created by Aaron Guzikowski. Ridley Scott serves as an executive producer and directed the first two episodes. The show stars Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, and Travis Fimmel. The TV series revolves around two androids, Mother (Collin) and Father (Salim), who are assigned to raise human children on a mysterious virgin planet called Kepler-22b, after the Earth has been destroyed in a great war. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.



As of September 11, 2020, Raised by Wolves has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether HBO Max will cancel or renew Raised by Wolves for season two. Since HBO Max isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Given that noted filmmaker Ridley Scott is attached to the project and the show has high production values, I think it will be renewed because it could potentially attract new subscribers. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Raised by Wolves cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the Raised by Wolves TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if HBO Max cancelled this TV series, instead?