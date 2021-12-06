Raised by Wolves: Season Two Teaser Released for HBO Max Sci-Fi Series (Watch)

Raised by Wolves returns for its second season in February, and HBO Max has now released a teaser for the sci-fi series. Starring Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, and Travis Fimmel, the series follows a pair of androids who are raising a group of six human children. The second season has the ‘parents’ facing new challenges.

HBO Max revealed more about the return of Raised by Wolves in a press release.

“In season two of RAISED BY WOLVES, Android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s “natural child” threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.”

Raised by Wolves returns on February 3rd. Check out a preview for the new season.

