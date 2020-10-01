Raised By Wolves: Season Two Teased by HBO Max Series Creator

What’s next for Raised by Wolves? Creator Aaron Guzikowski recently spoke with Deadline about season two of the HBO Max TV show.

The sci-fi drama revolves around two androids, Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), who are assigned to raise human children on a mysterious virgin planet called Kepler-22b, after the Earth has been destroyed in a great war. The cast also includes Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, and Travis Fimmel.

HBO Max has already renewed Raised by Wolves for a second season, so what can fans expect? Creator Aaron Guzikowski says filming is expected to begin in early 2021 in South Africa:

And we’ll be going back to South Africa, and obviously, in different locations because we’re going to be on a different part of the planet; so a very different sort of environment that we’re going to be looking at for season two. Like Earth, this planet, depending on where you are, can look very different.”

And what about the season one finale? How will the serpent play into season two? Guzikowski says:

In the final episode, Mother even says, it wasn’t our creator; something else put this inside of me. We don’t know what that is, but what we do know is when they first arrived on this planet, they had found all these giant serpent skeletons. So, at one point, this thing that she’s given birth to did exist on this planet. They were like the dinosaurs of this planet, and somewhere, what it was, it seems that it has somehow manipulated her into bringing these things back. So, in season two, there’s a big new piece on the board that’s Mother’s seventh child, which she’s going to have to deal with.”

Also, Guzikowski said fans don’t have to worry about Sue. She’ll be okay:

No, actually, I can breathe some hope there. I would say that Sue has a very good chance of surviving into season two.”

What do you think? Have you seen Raised by Wolves? Will you watch season two?