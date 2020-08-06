Raised by Wolves: HBO Max Releases Trailer and Poster for Ridley Scott Series

Raised by Wolves is coming soon to HBO Max. The sci-fi series, which comes from the mind of Ridley Scott, will arrive on the streaming service next month. Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong and Travis Fimmel star in the new series.

HBO Max revealed more about the plot of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

“From executive producer Ridley Scott, Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task. The highly-anticipated series premiere will debut on September 3rd on HBO Max. Scott directed the first two episodes of the 10-episode series, marking his television series directorial debut for American audiences.”

Check out a trailer and poster for the new series below.

What do you think? Are you excited for this new series from Ridley Scott? Will you check out Raised by Wolves on HBO Max next month?