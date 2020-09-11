The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: HBO Max Releases 30th Anniversary Reunion Special Photos

The Fresh-Prince of Bel-Air cast has taped their reunion special. The taping for the 30th-anniversary reunion was held yesterday, which marked the anniversary of the show’s premiere on NBC 30 years ago. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired over six seasons with 148 episodes.

Star Will Smith reunited with Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, and DJ Jazzy Jeff for the event.

Smith also revealed to the cast that he met with Janet Hubert yesterday for a candid conversation. The actress originated the role of Aunt Viv for the first three years of the series and was reportedly fired from the show after she and Smith clashed during production.

It was previously announced by the streaming service that the reunion “will be a funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and more special surprise guests.” The special will air on HBO Max later this year.

A dramatic reboot of the series has just been ordered by Peacock. Bel-Air will air for at least two seasons on the streaming service.

Check out the photos from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion below. Will Smith shared them on his Instagram.

