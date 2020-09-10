Go-Big Show: TBS Orders Full Season of Talent Competition Series

TBS is going all in on Go-Big Show. The network just announced they’ve ordered a full season of the new TV show.

Hosted by Bert Kreischer, the talent competition series “showcases supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television. Featuring monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery and other radical feats, the program celebrates daring acts alongside personal, behind-the-scenes stories from the challengers as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize.”

Go-Big Show is currently in production and is set to premiere in 2021. You can read more info from TBS below:

LOS ANGELES – September 9, 2020 – TBS has ordered a full season of Go-Big Show, an hour-long extreme talent competition starring celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and “The American Nightmare” Cody, and hosted by popular comedian Bert Kreischer. The show’s pick-up was announced by the host and judges this evening from the set in Macon, GA and broadcast simultaneously across TBS, TNT and truTV, marking the three networks’ inaugural roadblock announcement. Go-Big Show showcases supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television. Featuring monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery and other radical feats, the program celebrates daring acts alongside personal, behind-the-scenes stories from the challengers as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize.

Go-Big Show has begun production on 10 episodes at the Macon Coliseum, where contenders and staff are operating under strict Covid-19 safety protocols and isolating together for the duration of production. TBS is producing this series in consultation with local authorities, the unions and medical experts. The network’s first priority is the health and safety of employees, production partners, cast and crew. While the 7,000 seats within the arena will remain empty during tapings, the show’s lively indoor festivities will extend outdoors to TV’s first-ever, interactive drive-in audience. Spectators will cheer for their favorite competitors in real time during a socially-distanced tailgate party just outside the venue which follows Macon-Bibb County Commission’s Covid-safety mandates. “Go-Big Show celebrates unique, untraditional and unforgettable American talent,” said Corie Henson, EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “Each contestant brings tremendous heart and swagger, which also perfectly describes Bert and our judges, a dream team of larger-than-life talent.” “We are going bigger and bolder with our unscripted line-up at TBS to provide more of the content that viewers love from our platform,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager, TNT, TBS and truTV. “Go-Big Show not only delivers on this promise with a thrilling new take on talent competition, but it’s also another example of our innovative spirit as we continue to create brand-defining, must-watch television.” Debuting on TBS in 2021, Go-Big Show is produced by Propagate and Matador Content, a Boatrocker Company. The series is executive produced by Todd Lubin and Jay Peterson of Matador Content; Howard T. Owens, Ben Silverman, and Greg Lipstone of Propagate Content; showrunner Conrad Green; Bert Kreischer, Snoop Dogg and Ted Chung for Snoopadelic Films.”

