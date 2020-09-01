The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Will Smith and Castmates to Reunite for HBO Max Special

The cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is getting ready for a special event. A reunion is set to be released around Thanksgiving time in November on HBO Max. Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, and recurring guest DJ Jazzy Jeff will all appear on the special.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the event for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will be taped on September 10, but a specific air date for the special has not yet been set. The filming coincides with the 30th anniversary of the NBC comedy. The special will include “music, dancing, and some surprise guests.”

Check out the announcement about the event below.

Now this is a story all about how… the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunites for a one-time special! Coming around Thanksgiving only on HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/ZSlktr731e — HBO Max (@hbomax) August 31, 2020

The announcement about the special follows news that a dramatic series reboot of Fresh Prince is in the works.

