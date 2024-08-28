Ripple: Hallmark+ Gives Straight-to-Series Order for New Drama Series

Ripple is headed to Hallmark+. The streaming service has given a straight-to-series order for the drama created by Michele Giannusa. The series’ cast has not yet been set.

According to Deadline, the series will show how everything is connected. The story is set in New York City and will follow how four people who have seen each other numerous times but never spoken are led to one another due to decisions each one makes in the first episode.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media, said the following about the series:

“Michele and Joni have crafted a beautiful story that celebrates how interconnected we all are and reminds us that the most extraordinary things can blossom from ordinary moments and hardships. The way this show weaves moments of sadness, joy, and everything in between is a journey that’s synonymous with our goals for Hallmark+ content – to bring a deep, enriching viewing journey that keeps our viewers invested episode to episode.”

Additional details and a premiere date for Ripple will be announced later.

