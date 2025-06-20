It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 17 Trailer Unveiled for FXX Comedy Series

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will return to FXX next month, and the network has released a brand-new trailer teasing the return of the comedy series.

Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito star in the series, which follows the five friends who run Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia.

FXX shared the following about the new season of the comedy series:

“In Season 17 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That’s been plain since 2005. But they’re also human beings. They crave love, respect, conditional freedom, constant adulation, histrionic amounts of attention, non-stop gratification, and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism. Produced by FX Productions.”

The series returns on July 9th. The trailer for the new season is below.

What do you think? Will you watch the new season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia?