It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 15 and 16; Negotiations Underway for FXX Renewal

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is not going anywhere anytime soon. That is if Rob McElhenney has his way. He wants to the series “forever.” This is per an interview with NME.

The series has aired for 14 seasons. It started on FX, and it is now on FXX. McElhenney said the following about what is happening behind the scenes for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia:

“Oh, Sunny very much still exists. We’re still in active negotiations for season 15 and 16 and we’re hoping that as soon as we get out of Mythic Quest season, we jump right into something new with Sunny…”

No word on when a new season would air.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this series?