Three Busy Debras has been renewed for a second season. It was announced that the series would be returning in a post on Instagram. Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha star in the comedy.

A premiere date for the new season of Three Busy Debras was not revealed.

