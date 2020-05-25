Royalties: Quibi Reveals Launch of Darren Criss and Kether Donohue Series

Get ready for Royalties! The series will launch on Quibi on June 1. The premiere date was announced on Twitter.Quibi also revealed a few details about the new series in a press release:
“Darren Criss and Kether Donohue star in the series, a satirical take on the oft-untold story of songwriters behind the world’s biggest hits.”
Check out the post announcing the premiere date below.
Take note. #Royalties is coming June 1, only on #Quibi. pic.twitter.com/adIQXGr1Z1
— Quibi (@Quibi) May 20, 2020
What do you think? Do you plan to check out Royalties?
Leave a Reply