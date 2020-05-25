Menu

Royalties: Quibi Reveals Launch of Darren Criss and Kether Donohue Series

by Regina Avalos,

Get ready for Royalties! The series will launch on Quibi on June 1. The premiere date was announced on Twitter.

Quibi also revealed a few details about the new series in a press release:

“Darren Criss and Kether Donohue star in the series, a satirical take on the oft-untold story of songwriters behind the world’s biggest hits.”

Check out the post announcing the premiere date below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Royalties?


