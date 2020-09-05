Reno 911!: Season Eight; Quibi Renews Comedy Series Revival

Reno 911! returned for its seventh season as a revival on the new streaming service Quibi, and now that service has decided to keep the series around. Reno 911! has been renewed for an eighth season. Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio, and Mary Birdsong star in the comedy series.

Per Deadline, the co-creators of the series said the following about the renewal of Reno 911! in a statement:

“We are thrilled about the pickup, but we’re even more thrilled about getting to leave our living rooms for the first time in five months.”

Quibi also announced the renewal on social media. Check out the Twitter post below.

Prepare for more goofin’. Even *more* new episodes of #Reno911 are coming soon. Only on Quibi. pic.twitter.com/649MCTQWSS — Quibi (@Quibi) September 3, 2020

On the Quibi series, viewers will go out on patrol with the characters each and every episode. The series is a mockumentary, which first aired on Comedy Central.

Check out the video announcing the renewal below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Reno 911!? Are you glad it was renewed?