Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The Fugitive: Quibi Releases Trailer for Kiefer Sutherland Reboot Series

by Jessica Pena,

The Fugitive TV show on Quibi: (canceled or renewed?)

“I’ve been set up.” Quibi just released a new trailer for their upcoming reboot TV show, The Fugitive.

Based on the 1960s series, the thriller stars Boyd Holbrook as “an innocent man on the run, desperate to clear his name, [who] is chased through Los Angeles by the cop who will not rest until he is captured.” The cast also includes Kiefer Sutherland, Natalie Martinez, Tiya Sircar, Brian Geraghty, Genesis Rodriguez Glenn Howerton and Keilani Arellanes.

The Fugitive debuts on Quibi on August 3rd.

Check out a sneak peek below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of the original Fugitive TV show? Will you watch the Quibi reboot?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.