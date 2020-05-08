Blindspot: Season Five Ratings

Despite having some devoted fans, Blindspot has never been a big hit in the ratings for NBC. The series could easily have been cancelled a few times but, viewers don’t have to worry this time around. The show is coming to a planned end and will have a series finale. Will the final episodes drive the ratings upward to new highs so the execs regret not ordering season six or, will the numbers fall even lower than before? Stay tuned.

An action-thriller series, Blindspot stars Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, Ennis Esmer, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. After amnesiac “Jane Doe” (Alexander) is found in Times Square, FBI Agent Kurt Weller (Stapleton) and his team work to decipher her intricate tattoos. Despite a web of conspiracy and corruption, they begin to uncover clues, as well as Jane’s identity. In the fifth and final season, the team is on the run. Jane and the surviving members of the former FBI taskforce race against the clock to clear their names.

5/8 update: You can see the latet night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season four of Blindspot on NBC averaged a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.78 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

