A Million Little Things, Good Doctor, Mighty Ducks: TV Show Production Underway in Vancouver

Production is gearing up in Vancouver! Several more shows have started production in the city north of Seattle. These shows include The Good Doctor, A Million Little Things, and The Mighty Ducks. The new ABC series, Big Sky, has also started filming. Supernatural started production earlier this month, and more shows should start shooting new episodes in the weeks ahead.

Deadline reported that these shows have all started filming after a delay put a halt to the production plans at the end of July. The site revealed the following:

“A dispute over testing shut down The Good Doctor’s pre-production on July 31. We reported at the time that cast members questioned why the local protocols — testing actors twice a week, crew members in close interaction with them once a week and no testing for the rest of the crew — did not fulfill the safety requirements set by SAG-AFTRA. The U.S. guild got involved, threatening to withhold services in British Columbia. Caught in the middle, the studio backed the actors, leading to the standoff with the BC Council of Film Unions.”

That dispute has been resolved, and The Good Doctor was the first series to receive the go-ahead to film in recent days.

