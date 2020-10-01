A Million Little Things, The Mighty Ducks: TV Series Resume Production Today

Things are back in action. Deadline reports filming has resumed on ABC’s A Million Little Things and Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks.

A relationship drama, A Million Little Things is heading into its third season. Meanwhile, The Mighty Ducks is a series sequel to the hit ’90s film franchise starring Emilio Estevez, who is returning for the Disney+ show.

Recently, both A Million Little Things and The Mighty Ducks had to pause production due to delays in COVID-19 testing in Vancouver. Several series, including Riverdale, Charmed, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, remain on pause while Vancouver experiences testing delays.

Season three of A Million Little Things is slated to premiere on ABC on November 19th at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Disney+ has not yet announced a premiere date for The Mighty Ducks.

What do you think? Do you watch A Million Little Things? Will you check out The Mighty Ducks?