Has The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Disney+?



Streaming on the Disney+ subscription service, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers TV show stars Lauren Graham, Emilio Estevez, Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, and DJ Watts. Set in present-day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks youth hockey team has evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Graham), and friend Nick Gaines (Simkins) set out to build their own team of misfits — to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of the Ducks’ original coach, Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.



As of March 28, 2021, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is typically difficult to predict whether Disney+ will cancel or renew The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers for season two. Since Disney+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Considering that this show is based on a beloved series of movies, I think a second season renewal is very likely. I’ll keep my (mouse) ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers cancellation or renewal news.



