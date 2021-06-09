Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Disney+ subscription service, the Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. The TV show revolves around Thor’s adopted brother and the god of mischief from the Marvel superhero feature films. After stealing the Tesseract (again) during the events of the Avengers: Endgame movie, an alternate version of Loki (Hiddleston) finds himself called before the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA). Forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline, they give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a “time variant” or, help fix the timeline and stop an even greater threat. Loki ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time and altering human history.



As of June 9, 2021, Loki has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Disney+ will cancel or renew Loki for season two. Since Disney+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in but, sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. That being said, there has been a lot of anticipation for this series and Hiddleston’s character is beloved by many Marvel fans. How could it not be a hit? Word is that season two is already in development so, I think that Loki will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Loki cancellation or renewal news.



