Monday TV Ratings: Son of a Critch, American Ninja Warrior, NCIS: Los Angeles, Academy of Country Music Honors, NFL Football

Son of a Critch TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: DERMOT CARBERRY/Project 10 Productions Inc — © 2023 Project 10 Productions Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Monday, September 18, 2023, ratingsNew episodes: Son of a Critch, Children Ruin Everything, and Run the BurbsSports: NFL Football: Browns at Steelers.  Specials: Academy of Country Music Honors and American Ninja WarriorReruns: Weakest Link, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, Bob ❤ Abishola and NCIS: Hawai’i.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

