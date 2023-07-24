Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 24, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Mark Critch, Claire Rankin, Sophia Powers, Mark Rivera, Colton Gobbo, and Malcolm McDowell.

TV show description:

A coming-of-age comedy series, the Son of a Critch TV show was created by Mark Critch and Tim McAuliffe and is based on Critch’s memoir.

The story begins as a young Mark (Ainsworth) enters St. Johns, a junior high school in 1980s Newfoundland. While he is 11 years old on the outside, Mark is much older on the inside. He uses comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world.

Mike Critch (Critch) is his father and a reporter for a local radio station, VOCM. His gossipy mother is Mary (Rankin), and his long-haired older brother is Mike Jr. (Gobbo).

Patrick “Pop” Critch (McDowell), the brood’s live-in grandfather, shares a bedroom with Mark. He smokes in bed, raids funeral parlors for sandwiches, and moons Mark every morning.

