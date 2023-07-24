Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Son of a Critch

Son of a Critch TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Project 10 Productions Inc.)

Network: The CW
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 24, 2023 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Mark Critch, Claire Rankin, Sophia Powers, Mark Rivera, Colton Gobbo, and Malcolm McDowell.

TV show description:      
A coming-of-age comedy series, the Son of a Critch TV show was created by Mark Critch and Tim McAuliffe and is based on Critch’s memoir.

The story begins as a young Mark (Ainsworth) enters St. Johns, a junior high school in 1980s Newfoundland. While he is 11 years old on the outside, Mark is much older on the inside. He uses comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world.

Mike Critch (Critch) is his father and a reporter for a local radio station, VOCM. His gossipy mother is Mary (Rankin), and his long-haired older brother is Mike Jr. (Gobbo).

Patrick “Pop” Critch (McDowell), the brood’s live-in grandfather, shares a bedroom with Mark. He smokes in bed, raids funeral parlors for sandwiches, and moons Mark every morning.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD.

What do you think? Do you like the Son of a Critch TV show? Do you think this Canadian series should be renewed for another season on The CW?

Check out our CW status sheet to track the smallest network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x