A pop culture docuseries, the Greatest Geek Year Ever TV show is produced by Roger Lay, Jr., Mark A. Altman, Thomas P. Vitale, and Scott “Movie” Mantz. The episodes look at iconic movies that helped define a specific year for a generation.

The first season spotlights the movies of 1982. Stars, directors, writers, producers, and pop culture historians share their insights about such legendary movies as E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial, Blade Runner, John Carpenter’s The Thing, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Poltergeist, Creepshow, Night Shift, The Dark Crystal, 48 Hours, First Blood, Tron, Conan The Barbarian, Cat People, Fast Times At Ridgemont High, The Road Warrior, and many others.

Those interviewed include Ron Howard, Paul Schrader, John Sayles, Amy Heckerling, Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Sean Young, Joanna Cassidy, Keith David, Cameron Crowe, Michael Deeley, Lisa Henson, Dean Devlin, Bruce Campbell, Dee Wallace, Felicia Day, Susan Seidelman, Roger Corman, Barry Bostwick, Marc Singer, Bryan Fuller, Leonard Maltin, Mike Medavoy, and over 100 others.

