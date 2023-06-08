Family Law, Great Chocolate Showdown, Fantastic Friends: CW Announces Summer Premiere Dates

The CW is gearing up for summer by announcing premiere dates for its programming schedule while looking ahead to fall. The network has several new and returning programs scheduled for the weeks ahead. The new arrivals include Moonshine, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Fantastic Friends, Son of a Critch, Children Ruin Everything, Run the Burbs, Recipe for Disaster, and Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982. The returning programs are Family Law (season two), Bump (season two), and Great Chocolate Showdown (season four). The network will air season two of FBoy Island ahead of its third season this fall.

The CW revealed more about its summer lineup in a press release.

“The CW Network today announced summer 2023 premiere dates for new scripted series SON OF A CRITCH, RUN THE BURBS, CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING and MOONSHINE, as well as the premieres of alternative series RECIPE FOR DISASTER, FBOY ISLAND, DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON and limited series GREATEST GEEK YEAR EVER: 1982. These premieres are joined by the returning series BUMP, FAMILY LAW and GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN.

FAMILY LAW starring Jewel Staite and Victor Garber returns with season two on Friday, July 7 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the dysfunctional family comedy-drama MOONSHINE (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) from creator and executive producer Sheri Elwood and starring Jennifer Finnigan.

Get a look inside the “greatest year in cinema ever” in the totally tubular limited series GREATEST GEEK YEAR EVER: 1982 premiering on Saturday, July 8 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

On Tuesday, July 18, (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) travel the world with The CW premiere the series DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON starring Emmy(R) award winner Zac Efron. Experience extraordinary exploits across the globe with James and Oliver Phelps in FANTASTIC FRIENDS (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Comedy is back on The CW with the hilarious original series SON OF A CRITCH making its CW premiere with back-to-back episodes on Monday, July 24 (8:00-8:30pm and 8:30-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by back-to-back episodes of CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING season one (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT and 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT).

The laughs continue with the Pham Family in RUN THE BURBS on Monday, July 31 (8:30-9:00pm ET/PT) and the season two premiere of the comedy-drama series BUMP also on Monday, July 31 (9:30-10:00pm ET/PT).

Thursdays are for FBOY ISLAND with a former season of the Nikki Glaser-hosted alternative series making its broadcast premiere on Thursday, August 3 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN returns for season four on Saturday, August 5 (8:00pm-9:00 ET/PT) followed by back-to-back episodes of the extreme cooking competition series RECIPE FOR DISASTER (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT & 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT).

The following is The CW’s Summer 2023 premiere calendar. All times ET/PT:

FRIDAY, JULY 7

8:00-9:00pm FAMILY LAW (Season Two Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm MOONSHINE (Series Premiere)

SATURDAY, JULY 8

8:00-9:00pm GREATEST GEEK YEAR EVER: 1982 (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore)

9:30-10:00pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore)

TUESDAY, JULY 18

8:00-9:00pm DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm FANTASTIC FRIENDS (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, JULY 24

8:00-8:30pm SON OF A CRITCH (Series Premiere)

8:30-9:00pm SON OF A CRITCH (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Original Episode)

MONDAY, JULY 31

8:00-8:30pm SON OF A CRITCH (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00pm RUN THE BURBS (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00pm BUMP (Season Two Premiere)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

8:00-9:00pm TBA

9:00-10:00pm FBOY ISLAND (Broadcast Premiere)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

8:00-9:00pm GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN (Season Four Premiere)

9:00-9:30pm RECIPE FOR DISASTER (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00pm RECIPE FOR DISASTER (Original Episode)