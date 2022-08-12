Great Chocolate Showdown: Season Three — Has the CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on The CW television network in the United States, the Great Chocolate Showdown TV show is judged by Steven Hodge, Anna Olson, and Cynthia Stroud. An ooey-gooey, decadent dessert series, this program features 10 home bakers going head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate. They’re vying for the grand prize in a range of creative chocolate-based challenges. To avoid elimination, the chocaholic dessert-makers must dazzle the panel of world-renowned chocolatiers and food expert judges with their delicious, inventive creations. In the end, three bakers take on the biggest chocolate challenge of their lives, but only one is crowned “Great Chocolate Showdown Champion” and wins the grand prize of $50,000.



The second season of Great Chocolate Showdown averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 361,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 17% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Great Chocolate Showdown stacks up against other CW TV shows.



As of August 12, 2022, Great Chocolate Showdown has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW. Season three has already been produced and aired in Canada. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will The CW cancel or renew Great Chocolate Showdown for season three? The series has already been renewed for a third season in Canada. Since it likely doesn’t cost The CW much to air, I suspect that the network will air the third season. However, once The CW has finally been sold, the new owners might have other plans. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Great Chocolate Showdown cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that season three of the Great Chocolate Showdown TV show will air in the United States on The CW?