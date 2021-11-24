Great Chocolate Showdown: Cooking Competition Coming to The CW

Great Chocolate Showdown is coming to The CW. The series, which originates in Canada, will arrive in the U.S. in January with an eight-episode season. The judging panel of the competition series features cookbook author Anna Olson, award-winning British cake designer Cynthia Stroud, and pastry chef and chocolatier Steve Hodge.

The CW revealed more about the competition series in a press release.

“Making its U.S. debut this winter, the hit dessert competition series GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN is slated to begin its eight-episode run starting Saturday, January 29, 2022 (8:00-9:00pm ET) on The CW Network. A top 10 cooking-competition series on Food Network Canada, GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN featuring 10 bakers taking on creative and complex chocolate-based challenges, where they must create delicious desserts that impress even the most discerning of tastes. The esteemed judging panel includes television personality and best-selling cookbook author Anna Olson (Junior Chef Showdown), award-winning British cake designer Cynthia Stroud and prominent pastry chef and chocolatier Steve Hodge (Project Bakeover). GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN is produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency in association with Corus Studios. For Corus Studios, Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, Krista Look is Director, Original Lifestyle Content and Debbie Brown is Executive in Charge of Production. For Nikki Ray Media Agency, Tanya Linton and Mike Sheerin are Executive Producers and Jen Pratt is Series Producer.”

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the Great Chocolate Showdown TV series on The CW?