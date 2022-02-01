Great Chocolate Showdown: Season Two? Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the Great Chocolate Showdown TV show is judged by Steven Hodge, Anna Olson, and Cynthia Stroud. An ooey-gooey, decadent dessert competition series, this program features 10 home bakers going head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate. They’re vying for the grand prize in a range of creative chocolate-based challenges. In order to avoid elimination, the chocaholic dessert-makers must dazzle the panel of world-renowned chocolatiers and food expert judges with their delicious, inventive creations. In the end, three bakers take on the biggest chocolate challenge of their lives, but only one is crowned “Great Chocolate Showdown Champion” and wins the $50,000 grand prize.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Great Chocolate Showdown averages a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 562,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Great Chocolate Showdown stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 1, 2022, Great Chocolate Showdown has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW. It has already been renewed in Canada. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Great Chocolate Showdown for season two? The network is airing the series on Saturday nights so the executives know the ratings will be low and are using this import to help fill the Saturday night timeslot. The show’s already been renewed for a second season in Canada so, I think there’s a very good chance The CW will air season two. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Great Chocolate Showdown cancellation or renewal news.



