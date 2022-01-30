Great Chocolate Showdown: Season One Viewer Votes

Is the first season of the Great Chocolate Showdown TV show too sticky-sweet for CW viewers? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Great Chocolate Showdown is cancelled or renewed for season two on CW (it’s already been renewed in Canada). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Great Chocolate Showdown here.

A CW food competition series, the Great Chocolate Showdown TV show is judged by Steven Hodge, Anna Olson, and Cynthia Stroud. An ooey-gooey, decadent dessert competition series, this program features 10 home bakers going head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate. They’re vying for the grand prize in a range of creative chocolate-based challenges. In order to avoid elimination, the chocaholic dessert-makers must dazzle the panel of world-renowned chocolatiers and food expert judges with their delicious, inventive creations. In the end, three bakers take on the biggest chocolate challenge of their lives, but only one is crowned “Great Chocolate Showdown Champion” and wins the $50,000 grand prize.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Great Chocolate Showdown TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Great Chocolate Showdown should return for a second season on The CW?